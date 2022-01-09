ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Get ABB alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. ABB has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.