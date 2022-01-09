AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

