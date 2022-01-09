9,787 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

