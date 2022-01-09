8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EGHT opened at $16.62 on Friday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

