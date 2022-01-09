8PAY (8PAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $685,934.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.89 million and $685,934.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

