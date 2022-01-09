8,771 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

