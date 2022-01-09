$81.59 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $81.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $331.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $344.83 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 164,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $664.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 189,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

