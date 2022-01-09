$76.71 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $76.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $71.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 886,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 66.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

