7,370 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.34. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

