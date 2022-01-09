$680.07 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post $680.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $668.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. 89,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,230. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

