547 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boston Beer by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,346 shares of company stock worth $13,731,068 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $777.33.

SAM opened at $516.88 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.12 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

