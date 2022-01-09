$446.24 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce sales of $446.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $450.82 million. Lumentum posted sales of $478.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.30. 876,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,693. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

