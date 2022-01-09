4,180 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $733.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $710.28 and a 200-day moving average of $640.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $412.23 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

