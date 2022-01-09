$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WRK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. 1,701,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.