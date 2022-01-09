$4.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.42. 2,755,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

