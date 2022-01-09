$396.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $396.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.10 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,585. Sunrun has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,373 shares of company stock worth $3,723,888 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

