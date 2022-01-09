3,300 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.