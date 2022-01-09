31,500 Shares in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

