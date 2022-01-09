$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,730. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.