$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 38.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

