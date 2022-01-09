293,500 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,060,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 473.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 390,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.