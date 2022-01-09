25,517 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,517 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ADT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.12. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

