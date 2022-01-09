24,435 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,594,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,448 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.