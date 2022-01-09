2,426 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 189,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 86,857 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

IQ opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

