$237.52 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report sales of $237.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $914.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

DEI traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

