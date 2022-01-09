21,619 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.