20,013 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 1,039,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

