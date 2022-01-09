$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of HES traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,891. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49 and a beta of 1.98. Hess has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.