1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DIBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of DIBS opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

