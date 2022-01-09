18,827 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $160.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

