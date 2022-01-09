180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,997 shares of company stock worth $541,339. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.50 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

