173,112 Shares in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.27% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

IMAQ opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

