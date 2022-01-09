144 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $482.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $411.58 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.37.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

