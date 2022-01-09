12,490 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.