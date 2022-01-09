115,630 Shares in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vinco Ventures by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

BBIG opened at $2.31 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.