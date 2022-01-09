$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $112.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 471,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,048. Lantheus has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.