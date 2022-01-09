$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $238.09. 220,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,749. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.48. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.