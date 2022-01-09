$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.