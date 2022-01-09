$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

NTRS traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

