$1.30 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.61. 1,478,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

