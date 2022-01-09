$1.25 EPS Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

