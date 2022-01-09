$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,462. Qorvo has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

