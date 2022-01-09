$1.06 EPS Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

