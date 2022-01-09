$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.37 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

