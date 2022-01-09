$0.90 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in TJX Companies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 63,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. 5,497,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,982. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

