-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 518,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

