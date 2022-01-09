$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. PRA Group also posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

