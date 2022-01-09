$0.49 EPS Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. 339,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

