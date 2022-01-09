$0.49 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.43. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.29 on Friday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 588,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 75,427 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

