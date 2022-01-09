-$0.25 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.37). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 1,316,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

